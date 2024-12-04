Boston College visits Higginbottom and Arkansas

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-5) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Boston College…

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-5)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Boston College after Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 79-78 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Razorbacks have gone 3-2 at home. Arkansas allows 75.0 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Arkansas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

T’Yana Todd is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.