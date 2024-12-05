Boston College visits Higginbottom and Arkansas

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-5) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Boston College…

Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-5)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Boston College after Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 79-78 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Razorbacks are 3-2 in home games. Arkansas averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Arkansas is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is shooting 44.4% and averaging 22.6 points for the Razorbacks.

T’Yana Todd is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.8 points.

