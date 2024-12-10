Boston College plays UMass after Todd’s 21-point game

UMass Minutewomen (4-5) at Boston College Eagles (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes…

UMass Minutewomen (4-5) at Boston College Eagles (7-4, 1-0 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on UMass after T’Yana Todd scored 21 points in Boston College’s 72-57 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Boston College averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 1-2 in road games. UMass is sixth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Yahmani McKayle averaging 3.0.

Boston College averages 74.3 points, 15.9 more per game than the 58.4 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 41.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontavia Waggoner is averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 steals for the Eagles.

Allie Palmieri is averaging 14.4 points for the Minutewomen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.