Boston College plays UMass after Todd’s 21-point game

UMass Minutewomen (4-5) at Boston College Eagles (7-4, 1-0 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts UMass after T’Yana Todd scored 21 points in Boston College’s 72-57 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Boston College scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 1-2 in road games.

Boston College scores 74.3 points, 15.9 more per game than the 58.4 UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontavia Waggoner is averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 steals for the Eagles.

Allie Palmieri is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, while averaging 14.4 points.

