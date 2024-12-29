Boston College hosts Louisville following Roberts’ 23-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-0 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-0 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits Boston College after Tajianna Roberts scored 23 points in Louisville’s 87-68 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Boston College averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 0-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Boston College averages 75.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 67.8 Louisville gives up. Louisville scores 13.7 more points per game (73.3) than Boston College allows (59.6).

The Eagles and Cardinals meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teya Sidberry is averaging 10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Eagles.

Roberts is averaging 11.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

