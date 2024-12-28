Boston College hosts Louisville following Roberts’ 23-point game

Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-0 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-0 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits Boston College after Tajianna Roberts scored 23 points in Louisville’s 87-68 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 in home games. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-1 in ACC play. Louisville has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

Boston College’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Cardinals meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontavia Waggoner is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles.

Roberts is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.