Boston College hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Hand’s 22-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-10) at Boston College Eagles (7-5, 0-2 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-10) at Boston College Eagles (7-5, 0-2 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -14.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Donald Hand Jr. scored 22 points in Boston College’s 103-77 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Boston College is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 0-9 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston College is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Eagles.

Terrence Brown is scoring 21.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.