Boston College hosts Brigham and Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Boston College Eagles (8-4, 1-0 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Boston…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Boston College Eagles (8-4, 1-0 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Boston College after Ali Brigham scored 24 points in Bryant’s 53-50 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Boston College ranks sixth in the ACC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Teya Sidberry averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 away from home.

Boston College’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontavia Waggoner is averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 steals for the Eagles.

Brielle Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.