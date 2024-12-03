Boston College and South Carolina to meet in out-of-conference game

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3) at Boston College Eagles (6-2) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3; over/under…

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3) at Boston College Eagles (6-2)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on South Carolina in out-of-conference action.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Boston College is ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 in road games. South Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles.

Myles Stute is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 5.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.