Boston College and South Carolina set for cross-conference matchup

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3) at Boston College Eagles (6-2)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Collin Murray-Boyles and South Carolina visit Donald Hand Jr. and Boston College in non-conference action.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 on the road. South Carolina averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Boston College’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is scoring 14.1 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles.

Myles Stute averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

