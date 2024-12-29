Boothby scores 16, William & Mary beats Navy 82-76

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keller Boothby’s 16 points helped William & Mary defeat Navy 82-76 on Sunday. Boothby went 6…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keller Boothby’s 16 points helped William & Mary defeat Navy 82-76 on Sunday.

Boothby went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Tribe (6-7). Gabe Dorsey scored 16 points and added three steals. Noah Collier went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Austin Benigni finished with 16 points for the Midshipmen (3-10). Jinwoo Kim added 15 points for Navy. Donovan Draper had 14 points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Midshipmen’s sixth in a row.

Collier scored 10 points in the first half for William & Mary, who led 41-33 at the break. William & Mary took the lead for good with 3:03 left in the second half on a layup from Dorsey to make it a 73-71 game.

