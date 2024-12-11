Booker leads No. 6 Texas against Southern after 21-point game

Southern Jaguars (1-8) at Texas Longhorns (8-1) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas takes on…

Southern Jaguars (1-8) at Texas Longhorns (8-1)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas takes on Southern after Madison Booker scored 21 points in Texas’ 93-62 win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Longhorns have gone 3-0 in home games. Texas ranks sixth in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.2.

The Jaguars are 0-6 in road games. Southern averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas averages 90.3 points, 20.9 more per game than the 69.4 Southern allows. Southern’s 32.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than Texas has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Longhorns.

Aniya Gourdine is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.