Booker leads No. 6 Texas against La Salle after 25-point outing

La Salle Explorers (6-5, 1-0 A-10) at Texas Longhorns (10-1) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6…

La Salle Explorers (6-5, 1-0 A-10) at Texas Longhorns (10-1)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas hosts La Salle after Madison Booker scored 25 points in Texas’ 65-54 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Longhorns are 4-0 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.5.

The Explorers are 2-3 on the road. La Salle has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas’ average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Explorers: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.