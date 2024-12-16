Booker leads No. 6 Texas against La Salle after 25-point game

La Salle Explorers (6-5, 1-0 A-10) at Texas Longhorns (10-1) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6…

La Salle Explorers (6-5, 1-0 A-10) at Texas Longhorns (10-1)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas faces La Salle after Madison Booker scored 25 points in Texas’ 65-54 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Longhorns are 4-0 in home games. Texas averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Explorers are 2-3 on the road. La Salle is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Texas’ average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Ashleigh Connor averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Explorers: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

