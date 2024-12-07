Booker leads No. 4 Texas against JMU after 20-point game

Texas Longhorns (7-1) at James Madison Dukes (7-2) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas visits…

Texas Longhorns (7-1) at James Madison Dukes (7-2)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas visits JMU after Madison Booker scored 20 points in Texas’ 80-70 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Dukes are 4-0 on their home court. JMU is fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Kseniia Kozlova averaging 8.0.

The Longhorns have gone 1-1 away from home. Texas is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

JMU averages 71.7 points, 13.1 more per game than the 58.6 Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Booker averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 58.8% from beyond the arc.

