Booker and No. 6 Texas host Southern

Southern Jaguars (1-8) at Texas Longhorns (8-1)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas takes on Southern after Madison Booker scored 21 points in Texas’ 93-62 win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Longhorns have gone 3-0 at home. Texas is second in the SEC with 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Jones averaging 8.7.

The Jaguars have gone 0-6 away from home. Southern is eighth in the SWAC with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniya Gourdine averaging 4.3.

Texas scores 90.3 points, 20.9 more per game than the 69.4 Southern gives up. Southern averages 53.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 59.0 Texas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Longhorns.

Gourdine is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars.

