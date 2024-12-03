Boogie Fland scores 18 with 6 assists, Arkansas beats Miami 76-73 in SEC/ACC Challenge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Boogie Fland had 18 points and six assists, D.J. Wagner added 14 points and Johnell…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Boogie Fland had 18 points and six assists, D.J. Wagner added 14 points and Johnell Davis scored 11 of his 12 in the second half Tuesday night to help Arkansas beat Miami 76-73 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Zvonimir Ivisic scored 11 points for Arkansas (6-2).

Nigel Pack scored 22 points for Miami. Matthew Cleveland added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Blackmon scored 12.

Ivisic hit a 3-pointer before Fland followed with two free throws and then a corner 3 to give Arkansas a 74-71 lead — it’s first since the opening minutes — with 1:47 to play. Pack answered with a jumper 25 seconds later but Fland made a pull-up jumper to make it 76-73 with 52 seconds remaining.

Adou Thiero missed two free throws with 11 seconds left and, after a Miami timeout, Blackmon missed a potential tying 3-point shot as time expired.

Pack hit a 3-pointer that made it 6-3 with 16:47 left in the first half and the Hurricanes led until the closing minutes.

Wagner sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3 by Ivisic to pull Arkansas within two with 14:07 to play before Billy Richmond III hit a jumper to trim the deficit to 55-54 about 3 minutes later. Brandon Johnson and Blackmon answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Razorbacks’ only losses this season have come against opponents currently ranked in the AP Top 25 at neutral sites. Arkansas lost to No. 15 Baylor in Dallas and to No. 19 Illinois on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Miami (3-5) has lost five games in a row, including and 83-79 loss against 2-7 Charleston Southern last time out — the Buccaneers’ only win over a Division-I opponent this season.

