Bonham and Chattanooga host Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-4) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -15.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-4)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -15.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Alabama A&M after Trey Bonham scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 75-67 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Mocs are 4-1 in home games. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Frank Champion averaging 12.0.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Alabama A&M scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Chattanooga’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 7.0 more points per game (79.7) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc.

Chad Moodie is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.

