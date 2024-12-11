Bolton and UAPB host UL Monroe

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -10.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits UL Monroe after Quentin Bolton Jr. scored 22 points in UAPB’s 84-78 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Warhawks have gone 2-3 at home. UL Monroe has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 0-8 on the road. UAPB is 0-6 against opponents with a winning record.

UL Monroe’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Caleb Jones is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 5.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.