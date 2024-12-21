Boler leads Memphis against Louisville after 23-point game

Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (2-8) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on…

Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (2-8)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Louisville after TI’lan Boler scored 23 points in Memphis’ 90-75 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 at home. Memphis leads the AAC with 72.1 points and is shooting 39.8%.

The Cardinals are 2-1 in road games. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 3.9.

Memphis’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Memphis has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boler is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Olivia Cochran is averaging 10 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.