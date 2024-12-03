Boldin scores 19 as Buffalo defeats Pittsburgh-Bradford 100-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anquan Boldin Jr. had 19 points in Buffalo’s 100-65 victory against Pittsburgh-Bradford on Tuesday night. Boldin…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anquan Boldin Jr. had 19 points in Buffalo’s 100-65 victory against Pittsburgh-Bradford on Tuesday night.

Boldin shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Bulls (5-4). Ryan Sabol shot 5 for 12 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Tyson Dunn shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Jamarion Butler, who finished with 11 points and two steals. Tra Edwards added 11 points for Pittsburgh-Bradford. Braylen Salters also had eight points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

