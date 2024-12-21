Bolden and UL Monroe host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5;…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Old Dominion after Jalen Bolden scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 74-68 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Warhawks have gone 3-4 in home games. UL Monroe ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bolden averaging 4.6.

The Monarchs are 0-2 on the road. Old Dominion is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

UL Monroe’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreese Watson is averaging 10.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks.

Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.