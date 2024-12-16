Bol Dengdit, Mezziah Oakman lead Portland to 100-69 victory over Willamette

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bol Dengdit and Mezziah Oakman scored 19 points apiece and Portland cruised to a 100-69 victory…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bol Dengdit and Mezziah Oakman scored 19 points apiece and Portland cruised to a 100-69 victory over Willamette on Monday night.

Dengdit made 8 of 10 shots including his only 3-pointeer and both of his free throws for the Pilots (4-7). Oakman came off the bench to sink 8 of 9 shots and all three of his free throws. He added eight rebounds. Jermaine Ballisager Webb scored 14 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Anujan Tennathur hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead the Bearcats. Kai Brown had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Ryder Hsiung scored 12 and reserve Deacon Perry added 10 points.

Portland led 56-32 at halftime.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.