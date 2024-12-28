Boise State visits San Jose State following Uduje’s 22-point showing

Boise State Broncos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Boise State Broncos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Boise State after Josh Uduje scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 89-65 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Spartans are 3-2 on their home court. San Jose State is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 1-0 in MWC play. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 15.4 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.3.

San Jose State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game San Jose State allows.

The Spartans and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uduje is averaging 17.6 points for the Spartans.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.