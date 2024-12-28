Boise State visits Panganiban and San Diego State

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2) San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on Boise State after Naomi Panganiban scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 54-52 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Aztecs have gone 5-1 in home games. San Diego State scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Broncos play their first true road game after going 10-3 with a 3-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Boise State is fifth in the MWC allowing 59.7 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

San Diego State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game San Diego State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panganiban is scoring 10.9 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aztecs.

Abby Muse is averaging 6.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

