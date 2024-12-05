Boise State takes on Utah Tech, aims for 6th straight home win

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5) at Boise State Broncos (7-2) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5) at Boise State Broncos (7-2)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Broncos play Utah Tech.

The Broncos are 5-0 in home games. Boise State is fourth in the MWC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 in road games. Utah Tech is 146th in college basketball averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.9% from deep. Emily Isaacson leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

Boise State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech scores 14.3 more points per game (72.7) than Boise State gives up (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 10.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Broncos.

Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 15.2 points and seven assists for the Trailblazers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

