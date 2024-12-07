Boise State puts home win streak on the line against San Diego

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at Boise State Broncos (8-2) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts…

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at Boise State Broncos (8-2)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts San Diego looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Broncos are 6-0 in home games. Boise State ranks fourth in the MWC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Elodie Lalotte averaging 10.0.

The Toreros are 1-2 in road games. San Diego is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boise State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos.

Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Toreros.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

