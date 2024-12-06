Boise State plays Washington State

Washington State Cougars (7-2) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-2) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and…

Washington State Cougars (7-2) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-2)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Boise State square off in Boise, Idaho.

The Broncos have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Boise State scores 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 7-2 in non-conference play. Washington State has a 6-2 record against opponents over .500.

Boise State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Broncos.

Nate Calmese is averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

