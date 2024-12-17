Boise State plays Furman

Furman Paladins (9-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (9-2) Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Furman…

Furman Paladins (9-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (9-2)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Furman in Seattle, Washington.

The Broncos have a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Boise State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Paladins have a 9-3 record in non-conference play.

Boise State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Furman averages 14.3 more points per game (72.6) than Boise State allows to opponents (58.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 11.3 points.

Kate Johnson is shooting 59.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.