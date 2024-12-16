Boise State hosts Texas Southern following overtime win against Saint Mary’s (CA)

Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Boise State Broncos (7-3) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Boise State Broncos (7-3)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Texas Southern after the Broncos took down the Saint Mary’s Gaels 67-65 in overtime.

The Broncos are 4-0 in home games. Boise State is the MWC leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 6.5.

The Tigers are 0-7 on the road. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Kavion McClain averaging 4.8.

Boise State is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

McClain is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

