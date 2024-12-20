Boise State hosts Marshall and Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-8) at Boise State Broncos (8-3) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits…

Air Force Falcons (3-8) at Boise State Broncos (8-3)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Boise State after Kyle Marshall scored 23 points in Air Force’s 81-76 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Broncos have gone 5-0 in home games. Boise State leads the MWC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 5.2.

The Falcons have gone 0-4 away from home. Air Force is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Boise State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Boise State allows.

The Broncos and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 17.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Broncos.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.