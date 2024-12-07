Boise State Broncos play the Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars (7-2) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-2) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -7.5;…

Washington State Cougars (7-2) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-2)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -7.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Boise State square off in Boise, Idaho.

The Broncos are 6-2 in non-conference play. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 82.3 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Cougars are 7-2 in non-conference play. Washington State ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Boise State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Washington State scores 14.4 more points per game (82.0) than Boise State allows (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Broncos.

Nate Calmese is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

