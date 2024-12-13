Boise State Broncos play the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-3) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-3)

Idaho Falls, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) and Boise State play at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Broncos have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Boise State is third in the MWC with 16.1 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 5.8.

The Gaels have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Boise State scores 80.8 points, 17.8 more per game than the 63.0 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Mikey Lewis is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

