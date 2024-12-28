Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Louisville after 36-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6) at Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6) at Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -19.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Louisville after Devontae Blanton scored 36 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 91-80 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Cardinals have gone 4-3 in home games. Louisville is ninth in the ACC scoring 78.0 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Colonels are 2-3 on the road. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 3.0.

Louisville averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Cardinals.

George Kimble III is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

