Blakley’s 28 lead Le Moyne over SUNY Delhi 106-51

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jakob Blakley’s 28 points helped Le Moyne defeat SUNY Delhi 106-51 on Saturday.

Blakley added five rebounds and three steals for the Dolphins (4-8). Robby Carmody went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Isaac Nyakundi shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Broncos were led by Lester McCarthy, who recorded 16 points. Abdul-Jaleel Ibrahim added seven points. Isaiah Barnes had four points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

