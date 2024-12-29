Bittle, No. 9 Oregon Ducks to host Threatt, Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats (6-7) at Oregon Ducks (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Weber State Wildcats (6-7) at Oregon Ducks (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -21.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits No. 9 Oregon for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Ducks have gone 5-1 in home games. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 78.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in road games. Weber State ranks third in the Big Sky allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Oregon makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Weber State averages 11.8 more points per game (78.8) than Oregon gives up to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals.

Miguel Tomley averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

