Bittle leads No. 12 Oregon against SFA after 22-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 0-2 Southland) at Oregon Ducks (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 0-2 Southland) at Oregon Ducks (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon hosts SFA after Nate Bittle scored 22 points in Oregon’s 73-71 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks are 4-1 on their home court. Oregon is 9-1 against opponents over .500.

The ‘Jacks are 1-4 in road games. SFA has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Oregon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bittle is scoring 14.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ducks.

Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 steals for the ‘Jacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.