Bittle and No. 12 Oregon host SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 0-2 Southland) at Oregon Ducks (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 0-2 Southland) at Oregon Ducks (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -21.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon hosts SFA after Nate Bittle scored 22 points in Oregon’s 73-71 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks have gone 4-1 in home games. Oregon is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The ‘Jacks are 1-4 on the road. SFA averages 64.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Oregon makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). SFA averages 64.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 68.2 Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 52.5% from beyond the arc.

Kyle Hayman is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the ‘Jacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.