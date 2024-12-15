Binghamton visits Jackson and Siena

Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) at Siena Saints (3-4) Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Binghamton after…

Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) at Siena Saints (3-4)

Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Binghamton after Ahniysha Jackson scored 23 points in Siena’s 70-65 victory over the Albany Great Danes.

The Saints have gone 2-1 at home. Siena has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats are 2-3 in road games. Binghamton is fifth in the America East with 12.4 assists per game led by Kaia Goode averaging 2.9.

Siena scores 59.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 58.6 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 62.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 70.9 Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Saints.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 11.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

