Binghamton Bearcats take on the Marist Red Foxes, aim for 7th straight win

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6) at Marist Red Foxes (8-2, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6) at Marist Red Foxes (8-2, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will attempt to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Marist.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-0 in home games. Marist is third in the MAAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 3.8.

The Bearcats are 3-4 on the road. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Marist averages 71.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 70.1 Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Red Foxes.

Gavin Walsh is averaging 9.5 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bearcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.