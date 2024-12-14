Betts, Dugalic lead top-ranked UCLA to 102-51 rout of Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic scored 22 points apiece as top-ranked UCLA reached the century…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic scored 22 points apiece as top-ranked UCLA reached the century mark for the second time this season in a 102-51 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday.

Janiah Barker added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins, who led by 20 at the end of the first quarter. Betts also had 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double this season and the 20th of her career.

UCLA, off to its first 10-0 start since 2019, had a 51-22 advantage on the boards and outscored the Beach 66-22 in the paint.

Jada Crawshaw led Long Beach State (5-4) with 19 points.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins have won their games by an average of 32.4 points and will be atop The Associated Press Top 25 for the fourth straight week when the rankings are released on Monday. … UCLA’s other 100-point game was a 101-52 defeat of Arkansas on Nov. 17.

Long Beach State: The Beach is 0-2 against the Big Ten this season. They lost 111-56 at Michigan on Nov. 24.

Key moment

The Bruins went on a 15-0 run during a nearly seven-minute span from late in the first quarter until well into the second to take a 36-8 lead. Dugalic scored seven points during the run and 16 in the first half as the senior forward made all seven of her shots from the field.

Key stat

It is the third time in 51 meetings that UCLA has defeated Long Beach State by at least 46 points.

Up next

UCLA hosts Cal Poly on Monday. Long Beach State hosts Elon on Thursday.

