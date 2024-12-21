Bettiol’s 22 lead Abilene Christian past Texas Southern 69-65

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points as Abilene Christian beat Texas Southern 69-65 on Saturday night. Bettiol…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points as Abilene Christian beat Texas Southern 69-65 on Saturday night.

Bettiol added six rebounds for the Wildcats (8-5). Quion Williams added 21 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Hunter Jack Madden went 4 of 15 from the field (1 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Tigers (1-10) were led in scoring by Kavion McClain, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Texas Southern also got 17 points and three steals from Zaire Hayes. Kenny Hunter had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

