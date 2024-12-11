Bethune-Cookman visits Virginia following Freeman’s 21-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Virginia…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Virginia after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-62 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 on their home court. Virginia is seventh in the ACC with 14.0 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 3.0.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in road games. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 65.6 points per game, 3.3 more than the 62.3 Virginia gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Freeman is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

