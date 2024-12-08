Bethune-Cookman visits Miami (FL) on 4-game road slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Miami Hurricanes (7-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will look to…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Miami Hurricanes (7-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Wildcats play Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes are 6-1 in home games. Miami (FL) is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 28.0% from 3-point range.

Miami (FL)’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrione Rogers is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 7.7 points.

Asianae Nicholson is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

