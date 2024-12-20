Bethune-Cookman visits Bailey and Davidson

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Bethune-Cookman after Reed Bailey scored 26 points in Davidson’s 62-61 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Davidson Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Davidson is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have gone 1-7 away from home. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 6.4.

Davidson makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Bethune-Cookman averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Davidson Wildcats, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals.

Tre Thomas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Davidson Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.