Bethune-Cookman takes on West Virginia on 3-game losing streak

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2, 1-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -25; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman comes into the matchup with West Virginia as losers of three straight games.

The Mountaineers are 5-0 on their home court. West Virginia is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

West Virginia scores 77.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 74.0 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.