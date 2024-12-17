Bethune-Cookman takes on South Florida on 4-game losing streak

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) at South Florida Bulls (5-5) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman is looking to…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) at South Florida Bulls (5-5)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a victory against South Florida.

The Bulls are 3-0 in home games. South Florida is eighth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 6.9.

The Wildcats have gone 0-7 away from home. Bethune-Cookman allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

South Florida scores 76.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 75.0 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 62.7 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 77.7 South Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulls.

Brayon Freeman is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals.

