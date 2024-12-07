Bethune-Cookman plays Miami (FL), aims to end road losing streak

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Miami Hurricanes (7-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hits the road…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Miami Hurricanes (7-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hits the road against Miami (FL) looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-1 at home. Miami (FL) is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 0-4 away from home.

Miami (FL) makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrione Rogers is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 7.7 points.

Asianae Nicholson is averaging 11.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

