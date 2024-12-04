Bethea’s 16 lead Pepperdine past Life Pacific 119-57

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Zion Bethea’s 16 points helped Pepperdine defeat Life Pacific 119-57 on Wednesday night. Bethea also contributed…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Zion Bethea’s 16 points helped Pepperdine defeat Life Pacific 119-57 on Wednesday night.

Bethea also contributed five assists and four steals for the Waves (3-6). Stefan Todorovic scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Dovydas Butka went 7 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Albert Matute and Zachary Murphy scored 11 points apiece to lead Life Pacific. Lenox Lavallee also put up eight points.

Pepperdine took the lead with 18:19 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Bethea led with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 55-27 at the break. Pepperdine pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend a 32-point lead to 46 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

