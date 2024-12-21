Best and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host conference foe SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-8, 0-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-8, 0-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Southeast Missouri State and SIU-Edwardsville face off on Saturday.

The Redhawks have gone 1-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State allows 79.0 points and has been outscored by 21.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-1 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

Southeast Missouri State scores 57.4 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 72.6 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 59.8 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than the 79.0 Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Redhawks.

Macy Silvey is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

